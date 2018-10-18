A night club on Greenwell Springs Road went up in flames early Thursday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The blaze was reported at the MVP Night Club, at 8537 Greenwell Springs Road, shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found flames shooting through the roof of the building, but they contained the fire to the night club space. The fire was under control by 2:58 a.m., the fire department said in a news release.
No one was injured.
The night club received heavy smoke and fire damage. Fire investigators do not know what caused the blaze, but they continue to investigate.