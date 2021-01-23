A Greensburg woman was killed in a crash in Pine Grove Saturday afternoon, state police said.
The crash took place just before 12:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 16, west of LA Hwy 63 in St. Helena Parish, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz said 23-year-old Brittney Harrell of Greensburg and her passengers were driving on LA Hwy 16 in a 2007 Toyota Corolla when a 2015 GMC Yukon was driving in the opposite direction.
For unclear reasons, Harrell failed to yield, instead making a left turn into the path of the GMC, Scrantz said. The GMC struck the Toyota on its passenger side door, fatally injuring 44-year-old Melissa Varnado, who was in the rear passenger seat of the Toyota.
Varnado was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harrell and her front seat passenger were also not wearing seat belts, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the GMC were wearing their seat belts and received minor injuries.
Scrantz said toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis and that the investigation remains ongoing.