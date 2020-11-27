Just three days after a young woman was shot to death outside a Baker apartment complex, another shooting was reported in almost the same location late Friday afternoon, leaving two male victims injured and detectives investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

The Friday double shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Weston Avenue, which is an area filled with apartment buildings off Groom Road. The two victims in that case were hospitalized in stable condition, according to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.

The mother of one of the victims initially tried to drive them to the hospital, but she lost control of her vehicle and drove into a ditch on Sinbad Street not far from where the shooting occurred, Dunn said. An ambulance then responded to that location.

Dunn said investigators have received conflicting accounts of what happened and are trying to piece together the truth. He said it remains undetermined whether this shooting is connected to the homicide that occurred Tuesday evening, also on Weston Avenue.

The suspect in that case had turned himself in and was arrested earlier Friday. Justin McCrainey, 38, admitted to pulling the trigger and expressed remorse for his actions, Dunn said. He stands accused of killing Makayla Johnson, 21, and then fleeing the scene.

Her death marked the city's first homicide in the past two years.

McCrainey's listed address is another apartment building just around the corner from Weston Avenue. Detectives believe he killed Johnson because she had gotten into an earlier fight with his girlfriend.

Dunn noted how unusual it is to see so much gun violence in Baker, where shootings are much less common than in neighboring Baton Rouge. Two shootings on the same block is especially unusual, he said.