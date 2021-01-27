Four people, including two children, are hospitalized after their truck left the road and crashed into a canal in Ascension Parish, according to our news partners at WBRZ.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on a bridge on George Lambert Road near La. Highway 429 in St. Amant, a Louisiana State Police spokesman told WBRZ.
Two adults and two children were in the vehicle when it crashed, the spokesman said during the on-air interview. One of the adults escaped, got on the roof and called 911, WAFB said.
Three first responders then "jumped into the water" and rescued the three people trapped in the truck, the spokesman said on WBRZ. They did CPR on one of the children and the driver of the vehicle and were able to get a pulse back.
One adult and one child are in "very critical" condition at the hospital, the State Police spokesman told WBRZ. The other two people are hospitalized and their vitals were stable.
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputy also was treated for injuries, the sheriff told WAFB. The deputy punched one of the windows and broke it so the trapped passengers could escape.
Authorities told WBRZ that fog and alcohol may be factors in the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.
