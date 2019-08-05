A police sergeant was shot and hospitalized Monday night after an encounter at a residence off Nicholson Drive, law enforcement officer said.
The officer was shot after responding to a domestic disturbance, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. The officer's injuries are not life threatening, he said.
That officer was then transported to a local hospital in a Baton Rouge EMS ambulance, an EMS spokesman said.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Geranium Street, which is near Nicholson Drive.
McKneely said police have detained a male they believe fired the shot at the officer. The woman at the residence was not harmed, McKneely added.
He said Baton Rouge Police will conduct the investigation, adding that none of the officers present returned fire.
The roads in the area were shut down while some two dozen police vehicles, including a SWAT team, were at the scene.
People gathered around the Exxon station on the corner watching, some recording on their phones.
The scene is directly across from La Salvadorena, a restaurant frequented by LSU students.
Estrella Romero, 15, said she was at the restaurant when she saw one or two patrol vehicles arrive at a house across the street.
As the night continued the officers just kept coming, Romero told The Advocate. At one point, a man came out of a home with his hands up, walking backwards. She did not hear shots fired.
A man who lives in the area told The Advocate that he saw a handcuffed woman come out of the home before a man exited with his hands up.
SWAT team approached the home shortly before 9 p.m.