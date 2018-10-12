Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between Wednesday and Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Travis Chiasson, 48, 303 Crow Row, Lafayette, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Steven Hawkins, 32, 2888 Dougherty Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no license plate light, no insurance, no driver's license, flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, inspection sticker required, failure to maintain control, careless operation and possession of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
- Caroline Perry, 55, 5314 Landing Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Tyrell Letherman, 26, 4051 Thames Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, running a red light and reckless operation of a vehicle.