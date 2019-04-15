Larry Ledoux was walking down Washington Avenue near City Park around 9:30 p.m. Monday, carrying a fishing pole to go fishing in the LSU Lakes when he heard something.
“I heard a loud boom sound like a crash,” he said.
Soon after Baton Rouge police officers drove up to close Dalrymple Drive.
Ledoux said he asked the cops what was going on. “They said the train was on fire.”
Officials at the scene said a train hit a car on the tracks at South 15th Street and Terrace Avenue, pushing the car all the way to City Park. The car caught fire from the impact.
No injuries were reported Monday night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.