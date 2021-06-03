A Texas man was arrested Thursday night in connection to a fatal shooting on Marque Ann Drive in Baton Rouge earlier in the day.
Twenty-six-year-old L’Vontre Humphrey, of Fresno, Texas, was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a press release.
The victim was identified by officials as 25-year-old Baton Rouge resident Kelvin Robinson Jr.
Police say they found Robinson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the roadway after responding around 10:20 a.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of North Marque Ann Drive, a residential street between Florida Boulevard and South Choctaw Drive east of Sherwood Forest.
Thursday's shooting marks the fifth Baton Rouge homicide this week after four people were killed on Memorial Day.