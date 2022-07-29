State fire investigators have determined that a house fire that took the life of a 65-year-old disabled woman this week began in the back of her Donaldsonville home, but they are still trying to determine the cause.
The woman, who has not been identified, was in a medical bed in her living room at the time of the fire, a spokeswoman with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office said Friday.
The woman had a caretaker and her disability has been described as being "bed ridden," Ashley Rodrigue, the spokeswoman, added in a statement.
Donaldsonville firefighters responded to the blaze at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D'ville Village Circle about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman's body was discovered later inside the home, state investigators have said.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are assisting in the investigation.