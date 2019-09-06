A Baker felon was sentenced Friday to 30 months in federal prison following his conviction of firearms charges in June, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.
Douglas D. Chenevert III, 40, was arrested in July 2018 when Baton Rouge City Police responded to a burglary at a cell phone shop on North Foster Drive, according to Fremin. An officer attempted a traffic stop when he saw Chenevert and another man exit the shop and depart in a stolen pickup truck. Instead, the press release says, Chenevert drove off, trying to evade the officers.
After a short chase, Chenevert wrecked the truck and fled on foot. An officer and his police dog tracked down Chenevert and arrested him. They found a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol in his clothing, loaded with 13 rounds of Winchester ammunition, Fremin said.
A search of Chenevert's residence yielded an additional four firearms: an Ithaca, 12 gauge shotgun; a Berretta ARX Model 160, .22 caliber rifle; a Ruger Model AR556 .223 caliber rifle; and a Taurus Judge .410 gauge/.45 Long Colt Caliber pistol.
He pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon in June. Chenevert had previously been convicted in 1998 of simple burglary charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.