A man wanted for arson after a car was set on fire at a Central home where a woman and her children were sleeping was arrested Monday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Patrick Chambers, 34, of 5410 Bryon St., Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of aggravated arson, improper phone communications and terrorizing.

The arrest was made by Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators, with the help of the State Police Fugitive Task Force.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25 at a home in the 14000 block of Richardson Drive in Central, where responding firefighters found a vehicle on fire under the carport, near the house.

A woman and her four children, who were sleeping at the home, were able to escape the house unharmed.

Two other men, Thomas Williams and Mark Anderson, were previously arrested in the case, each on a count of aggravated arson.

Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators learned that Chambers had texted threatening messages to the woman, saying he was going to kill her.

Other agencies involved in the arrest of Chambers were the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, Zachary Police and Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.