In a narrow concrete alley at the back of the Choctaw Lodge apartments Friday, a group of Baton Rouge police officers transformed the afternoon — and likely the entire summer — for many of the young children and teens who live in the close-knit complex.
All it took, in Cpl. Deena Weisberg's words, was $6 for new nets and some manpower. And, most importantly, the two donated basketball goals.
The rest of the day came pretty naturally for the nearly dozen cops and neighborhood kids who together broke in the new basketball goals, which police officers, led by Weisberg, had restored and provided.
"Oh yeah!! Basketball!" squealed one young boy, running to a hoop, hands out, hoping to receive one of the four basketballs Weisberg and her team also brought for the children.
"Make sure you're sharing," Weisberg said, smiling as the children took the first shots — cheering them on even as the balls sailed over the backboard.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The initial chaos eventually subdued, making way for the real basketball to begin: Cpl. Travis Norman, an officer who patrols the police department's First District, which includes the Choctaw Lodge apartment complex, began draining shot after shot. So did a local resident, 23-year-old Cleveland Johnson.
And a challenge was born. Johnson grabbed 15-year-old Nathaniel Poindexter, and Community Services Sgt. Kyle Callihan joined Norman for a two-on-two game.
A crowd slowly formed as the competitors engaged in a short game that was hotly contested but remained lighthearted.
Nathaniel jumped Callihan's back at times to prevent the officer from getting open, and the four of them joked with each other between points. But in the end, Nathaniel drove to the basket, twice making a difficult lay-up, to cap off the game with a win by the residents over the cops.
When asked about taking on two officers in a pickup game, Johnson smiled: "Who knew?"
Callihan said, building bridges, connecting with the community is what the basketball goal program is all about — especially reaching young kids, many of whom ran around with 'Back the Blue' balloons as the afternoon went on.
“So as kids get older, they recall their past, their good interactions with police, so it leads to good interactions as adults," Callihan said.
As to the importance of that, he quoted his former colleague, Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the 2016 ambush on law enforcement: "Don’t let hate infect your heart."
The two basketball goal donated Friday were adorned with stickers of the quote, as well as ones that say 'Back the Blue Baton Rouge,' a local nonprofit that formed after the 2016 attack, and one for the Baton Rouge Union of Police.
Callihan said he hopes as they continue to donate re-purposed basketball goals, they can help change the narrative around policing, especially in communities where there has historically been a strained relationship.
Weisberg came up with the idea after seeing a basketball goal sitting unused at a neighbor's house, their children long since grown and moved out.
"There’s probably a lot of kids out there who would want them, so we’re kind of the middle men making that happen," Weisberg said.
They can do some quick fixes like painting, and attaching new nets, but they'll find a way to bring any hoop back to life, within reason, she said.
Weisberg wants the word to get out so they know where they can take their next few basketball goals, which they've been collecting and working on for the last few weeks.
Nathaniel's mom, Penny Poindexter, was happy to see the officers bring the goals to their neighborhood. Her son, who loves basketball play, often walks blocks away to play, sometimes coming home in the dark. That worries her. She's excited he can now play where she can watch him, remind him to stay hydrated and know who he's hanging around.
“I think it’s a great environment to help the kids stay out of trouble," Poindexter said.
Cpl. Kama Rous sell, who patrols the First District for the city's police department, said basketball offers a positive outlet for kids. It can help keep them out of trouble, especially during the summer months when they're idle, he said.
Roussell then finds himself dragged into a $10 bet with an 11-year-old: first to win in a game of H-O-R-S-E, a traditional shooting competition.
"I'm going to bet this police $10!" Quincy Johnson yells, running toward the basketball goal.
A few minutes later, Quincy runs back, $10 richer.
"I'm gonna save it," he says, proudly holding up the cash.
A younger child catches onto the scheme, and bets ell. This time, the officer is out $2.
“They’re taking all my money," Roussell laughs, finally stepping off the court.
“It just makes me happy, I lucked into a good community," said the complex manager, Shawna Ritter, also smiling at the scene. "The people are good, the kids are awesome. So it feels good to know they’ve got something, they’re excited about this.”