Civil rights attorneys are asking a federal judge to block state officials from moving a group of teens from a deteriorating youth jail to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
A complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana comes amid mounting anger over officials' plan to put the two dozen youths on the grounds of the sprawling state prison — a last-ditch response to increasingly chaotic conditions at the state-run Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish.
The pleading asks Judge Shelly Dick to issue a temporary restraining order barring the youths from being moved to the state prison and returning any who have been moved to juvenile facilities. Attorneys signed onto the complaint include prominent local lawyer Ron Haley, longtime East Baton Rouge juvenile public defender Hector Linares, David Utter and William Claiborne of the Claiborne Firm and Christopher Murrell of of New Orleans-based Murrell Law Firm.
The complaint — which seeks class action status, meaning it asks to let a plaintiff represent others in a similar situation — names as defendants Gov. John Bel Edwards, who announced the plan in July, plus Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary William Summers and Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc.
Edwards' press secretary did not immediately return a message Friday afternoon.
The lawsuit marked the first instance of legal blowback against a plan that drew withering condemnation from criminal justice advocates, ex-officials and parents of children currently held inside Bridge City.
Once they arrive at Angola, Edwards said in July that the youths currently held at Bridge City would be placed in an old building that once held the adult prison's death row. The building would be staffed by OJJ workers. Edwards also promised that the youths would receive the same educational and counseling programs in Angola that they currently get from OJJ.
That would uphold federal laws that prohibit "visual or verbal" contact between youth and adult prisoners, officials said at the time. Above all, they said it would relieve pressure on struggling Bridge City, where youths have escaped on multiple occasions in recent months.
Those promises, the civil rights attorneys wrote in the complaint filed Friday, are "unsupported by any plan."
The building where they will be held is near the entrance to the sprawling penal colony — the nation's biggest maximum-security lockup and a former slave plantation. It has been used in the past as a reception center and recently housed adult female inmates relocated after a state women's prison suffered damage in 2016's summer floods.
The extraordinary move comes several years after Louisiana lawmakers promised to refocus the justice system on reforming and rehabilitating youths. A range of public records, interviews with current and former officials and recent outbreaks show that plan largely failed as the state's youth prisons, from Bridge City to Bunkie, have remained mired in crisis including a slew of escapes and incidents.
Some experts fear the state's last-ditch effort to quell Bridge City's piece of that crisis could do exactly the opposite of OJJ's stated goal of rehabilitating youth in its care. Moving them to Angola risks increasing the youths' chances of landing back in prison as adults, critics have said. Youth in adult facilities are more likely to commit suicide, more likely to suffer from sexual assault and trauma, and more likely to experience exacerbated mental health challenges, attorneys noted in the complaint filed Friday.
In recent days, experts have echoed the attorneys' concerns about whether keeping youth and adults separate within the same compound — while providing adequate services — is feasible.
"It strikes me that there are a lot of important details that have not been thought out," Vincent Schiraldi, a former Washington, D.C., juvenile corrections official and former director of Rikers Island in New York City, told a panel of activists and officials earlier this month.
"Generally speaking, these facilities don't have multiple libraries, medical facilities," he said.
Attorneys filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of a teenager currently held in Bridge City who is set to be transferred to Angola. The boy has a disability and is entitled under federal law to accommodations and other services that provide equal access as other incarcerated teens, the attorneys wrote, such as a special education teacher, read-aloud services, library visits, individual and group counseling sessions and meetings with a social worker to learn how to build skills like anger management.
"As a maximum-security adult prison (the Louisiana State Penitentiary) does not have a school capable of providing those services and Defendants have provided no plan for doing so," attorneys wrote.
The complaint says the teenage plaintiff has suffered stress, even pulling out his own hair as OJJ staff have given varying timelines for when the youth will be moved to Angola.
Staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.