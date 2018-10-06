A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday after DNA evidence implicated him in a rape at gunpoint that happened in September, according to a Baton Rouge police arrest report.
Police said 35-year-old Karl Michael Johnson approached a woman from behind in the 7400 block of Scenic Highway and forced her at gunpoint behind a building. He threatened her with the gun by removing the magazine to show her it was loaded and said 'I'm not playing,' according to the report.
He held the gun to her head and raped her multiple times.
The woman called police after her attacker left and went to a hospital where she underwent a sexual assault examination. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab notified detectives on Thursday that they found a positive match for the DNA from the rape kit. The woman also picked Johnson out of a photographic line-up.
Johnson, of 6129 East Glen Court, Baton Rouge, was arrested on first-degree rape.