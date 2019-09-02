A man who allegedly tried to convince a Denham Springs woman with Alzheimer's that she needed to pay him for work he did on her home is on the loose, police say.
According to WBRZ-TV, Tom allegedly went to the woman's home, lied about doing work for her then drove her to the Regions Bank on South Range Ave. to withdraw $3,000. But suspicious bank employees thwarted the effort.
The woman is safe after Tom left her inside the bank.
The report says Tom is thought to have fled Louisiana and is possibly heading to New Jersey.
Anyone with information is asked to call Denham Springs police at 225-665-5106.