A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police said he kidnapped a woman and raped her.
The woman was walking on Avenue B Street on Thursday evening when Troy Knighten, 56, approached her in his car, according to booking documents. He left his car, grabbed her by the jacket and forced her into the passenger seat, then drove her to his home on Crestview Avenue.
He forced the woman into the house and secured the door with an extension cord, the documents say, then brought her into his room where he raped her. A large knife was sitting next to the bed at the time, according to documents.
After, he kept her locked in the bedroom and only released her when she faked a medical emergency the next morning.
Knighten, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on first-degree rape, simple kidnapping, false imprisonment and other battery counts.