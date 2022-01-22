Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Julien Donovan, 25, of Gonzales, was booked on one count of careless driving and one count of second-offense DWI.
- Aldrionne Hyams, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked on one count each of driving without insurance, disobeying a red light, no possession of a drivers license and second-offense DWI.