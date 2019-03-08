A Baton Rouge man was arrested after grabbing a gun during an argument with garbage disposal workers Friday morning.
Michael Arbuckle, 39, of 3863 Topeka St., was booked on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm, his arrest report says. Arbuckle and the workers from Richard’s Disposal Inc. were arguing over trash pick-up around 7:20 a.m. when Arbuckle armed himself with a .22 caliber long rifle and approached the workers with the gun, the affidavit says.
Baton Rouge Police found the weapon hidden inside Arbuckle’s home during a voluntary search, the report says.