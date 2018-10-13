louisianastatepolice.adv HS 002.JPG
An Illinois man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Kevin A. Walls, 54, of Aurora, Illinois, was driving a box truck east on Lockhart Road around 11:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, agency spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer said. The other driver, 40-year-old Thomas Kent, of Baker, was seriously injured.

Walls died on the scene. Investigators said both men were wearing seat belts. They do not suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.

