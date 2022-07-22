A twice-convicted sex offender from Napoleonville raped a mentally handicapped woman in late May and was jailed this week over the allegations, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Tyrone S. Chevers, 54, was arrested Wednesday on a single count of first-degree rape, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.
Detectives identified Chevers as the accused rapist described in a complaint filed with them on May 25 after they had collected evidence "consistent with the crime of rape," deputies said.
Deputies did not describe that evidence.
Detectives determined the mentally handicapped woman was raped in Labadieville within 24 hours of the complaint being filed, deputies said.
Chevers was a registered sex offender, said Lonnie Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman. A Louisiana State Police online database lists him by one of his known last name aliases, "Chevis."
Chevers was convicted in May 1998 of indecent behavior with a juvenile and in January 2005 of molestation of juvenile, the state database says.
Both convictions arose out of Assumption Parish, Cavalier said.
Chevers, 227-A La. 401, remains in Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville with bail of $75,000, deputies said.