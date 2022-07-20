The East Baton Rouge Parish school system has begun hiring 26 in-house armed security officers, one for every middle and high school in the parish, thus relying less on security services from the Sheriff’s Office.
The district’s new security director, Robert McGarner, had originally proposed that these new school personnel be unarmed, but the School Board disagreed, voting 6-1 last week to arm them.
Board members were swayed by the argument that armed employees would respond faster and more effectively during crises such as school shootings or violence on campus.
“If you’ve got to have an active response, it’s got to be right now,” said Greg Phares, a private security consultant who previously has served as Baton Rouge Police chief, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff and more recently, chief deputy in East Feliciana Parish.
Board member Tramelle Howard opposed arming the resource officers. He said it could lead to tragedies on campus and more children, particularly Black children, drawn at a younger age into the criminal justice system.
“We see every day in this community, particularly for people who look like me, that people who are designated to protect and serve don’t always protect and serve,” said Howard, who is Black.
Fellow board member Dadrius Lanus, who is also Black, voted for the armed resource officers, but not before an unsuccessful attempt to get fellow board members to agree to try out unarmed security first and then arming them later if need be.
Security concerns are on the rise.
Lanus said that just in the past six months students brought guns on several occasions to campuses, though, in none of those cases were weapons fired. In one instance, he said, a student altered a gun in such a way that it was possible to “dispose of over 100 bullets in five seconds.”
“There is a need for a heightened sense of security inside of our schools,” he said.
A job ad for these new school resource officers was placed Friday, the day after the School Board vote. McGarner, a retired Baton Rouge deputy police chief, told the School Board he has more than 20 people, many of them retired law enforcement like himself, whom he’s already considering for these new positions.
According to the newly approved job description, these new school resource officers will be local law enforcement officers commissioned by the school district, meaning they can make arrests. The job description calls for two years prior experience in law enforcement, but only a high school diploma.
The 2022-23 school year is starting soon, with teachers returning from summer break Aug. 1 and students returning Aug. 8. Retired law enforcement hired for these jobs will need to undergo at least 40 hours of state-sponsored training before they can start their new jobs.
Key details of how this transition to in-house security will work are unclear. The Advocate posed questions via email Monday and followed up multiple times. It finally received a reply late Tuesday that the school district was working on a response.
To pay for the 26 new school resource officers, the district’s 2022-23 operating budget, also approved Thursday, sets aside $1.8 million. The $1.8 million works out to an average of $55,000 a year per officer plus benefits, which is about $7,200 more than the annual pay for a starting teacher in Baton Rouge.
The approved budget includes no money for the Sheriff’s Office, zeroing out $2 million worth of funding, the amount the system paid last year for the services of the law enforcement agency.
Officials with the school system and Sheriff’s Office insist their long-standing partnership will continue, but have not sketched out what that partnership will look like moving forward.
Last month, school officials said the district is applying for a $1 million federal grant — about half of current annual spending — to continue using Sheriff’s Office part-time services for the equivalent of 25 Sheriff’s deputies for rotating security details.
Board member Jill Dyason supports the move to in-house security. On Thursday, she said she spoke that same day with Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and he confirmed the agency is short-handed and can’t guarantee the level of service the school district wants.
“They do not have the capacity to give us full time, every day in every one of those schools,” Dyason said. “That is a problem.”
Dyason said hiring in-house security will allow the Sheriff’s Office to provide security for parts of the school district receiving less service, including elementary schools.
“It’s an addition,” she said, “it’s not to replace the contract we have with the Sheriff’s Office.”
On Tuesday, though, Dyason said she’s not seen any details yet as to the scope of the service the Sheriff’s Office will be providing in the future or when they will be transferring service to the new school resource officers.
Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday acknowledged that sheriff’s deputies who currently serve the school system do so voluntarily and work there only after they have completed their normal work duties. She also said the law enforcement agency has struggled to fill its own patrol jobs.
“We are shorthanded,” Hicks said.
Phares on Thursday said he advises his private clients that hiring full-time law enforcement officers is always the best option, but he agreed that it’s not always a viable option. And during crises, such as after the June 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling, officers are often unavailable for private details because they are working their regular jobs.
“When you need officers the most, you can’t get them,” Phares said.
McGarner said a big benefit of the new resource officers will be in mentoring young people to help dissuade them from going down the wrong track.
“It’s about intervention,” he said. “That’s what we’re missing.”
In hiring in-house, Dyason said, the school system will be able to ensure that schools get more security service because they will have to answer to school supervisors.
“We would have a lot more accountability in how we do this,” she said.