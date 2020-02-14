As Baton Rouge's mayor and police chief continue working to improve the fraught relationship between residents and law enforcement, they're coming up against a few recent instances of officer misconduct that have deepened mistrust among some members of the community calling for heightened accountability measures.

"If I shoot at somebody, I'm going to jail. But when an officer shoots at somebody … the only thing he gets is fired — no other repercussions," said Aaron Banks, 37, addressing local leaders earlier this week. "That sends a message that we can't trust y'all."

He was referring to a grand jury's recent decision to decline charges against former Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who resigned from the department amid accusations he lied about shooting at a fleeing motorist during a 2018 traffic stop. Banks spoke during the first in a series of meetings Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is hosting at Baton Rouge's five police precincts.

Broome said her goal is "to better understand the concerns of our residents as it relates to public safety." The remaining four meetings will take place in the coming weeks.

About three dozen people poured into the First District police precinct Monday evening, filling the space available and listening intently as Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul described their recent efforts to modernize the city's police force and "change the culture of policing in Baton Rouge." The First District covers a wide area extending roughly from the Mississippi River to Airline Highway and from Winbourne Avenue south to Government Street.

Broome hired Paul in 2017 after promising during her campaign to oust Carl Dabadie, who led the department through a tumultuous summer of 2016 that included the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent protests, the ambush on law enforcement that killed three officers, and the devastating August floods.

In addition to the Hamadeh shooting, residents mentioned another BRPD officer who was arrested on DWI earlier this week after he crashed his unmarked cruiser into another vehicle, then became combative with medical personnel who tried to treat his injuries.

Several people expressed their support of Broome and Paul, but questioned whether the rank and file of the department share their views about law enforcement best practices.

"I'd bet you a blue nickel that there's a lot of people under you who don't have the same heart that you have, and we see them everyday," said Will Chatman, 56, a longtime resident of First District. "How do we know all these officers are not holding some type of prejudice?"

Paul told the group that he's using the department's internal discipline process to hold his subordinates accountable. "I'm not going to sit here and say every officer deserves to wear that badge," he said. "But the vast majority of our police officers are here for the right reasons."

Broome also responded with a reminder that systemic and cultural change can't happen overnight. She praised Paul, saying he's "been doing a deep dive … trying to transform a culture of generations and decades that has existed in the Baton Rouge Police Department."

"Has he come up against opposition? Yes he has," she said. "But he has stayed focused on his mission because guess what, at the end of the day we want to do what's best for the citizens and the police. What he's doing is not a one-sided approach."

Paul has consistently emphasized the importance of building public trust and encouraging residents to come forward with tips to help detectives solve crimes and target the small percentage of people responsible for the majority of Baton Rouge crime. He's also taken steps to modernize the department, increasing use of technology and allocating limited resources.

A recent efficiency study estimated massive potential annual savings of $10 million resulting from a reorganization of the department that would reduce the number of commander positions and limit overtime, among other recommendations. Those changes haven't been implemented yet.

The remaining meetings in Broome's precinct tours will be held as follows. Residents are encouraged to RSVP.

• Second District — Thursday, February 27 – 2265 Highland Road, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Third District — Monday, March 16 – 9000 Airline Highway, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fourth District — Thursday, March 26 – 8227 Scenic Highway, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fifth District — Thursday, April, 9 – 222 St. Louis Street, 8th Floor, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.