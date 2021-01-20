A family home in Baton Rouge was intentionally set on fire early Wednesday morning, officials say.
The fire happened in the 12300 block of Robbie Avenue around midnight, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, around 25% of the house had already been burned.
No one was injured in the blaze. Damages to the home totaled around $25,000.
The fire is being ruled as an arson. BRFD is asking anyone with information to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.