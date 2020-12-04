A Baton Rouge woman was arrested on attempted second-degree murder after police say she shot her son in the back during an argument over money on Thanksgiving Day.
The shooting took place in the 2300 block of Pawnee Street, according to booking documents. A male juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Several days later, he told police that he had begun to argue over money with Tameka Varise, his mother, when she grabbed a gun and shot him once, booking documents say. He also said Varise was intoxicated when she fired at him.
Varise, 33, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.