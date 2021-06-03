A Baton Rouge man was arrested for a fire intentionally set in 2019, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.
Charlie Terrell Smith was arrested Thursday and booked on aggravated arson and simple criminal damage to property after officials say he set a fire at 266 W. Roosevelt St. on Sept. 12, 2019.
Justin Hill, BRFD spokesman, said Smith was in hiding and only taken into custody after a chance encounter with Baton Rouge police.
When officers checked his ID, they discovered he was wanted for arson.
The motive for the arson was not immediately available.