Baton Rouge police officer Donald Steele Jr. was booked into jail Wednesday morning after turning himself in on allegations he solicited sexual favors from a college student after pulling her over on suspicion of drunken driving in June.

A warrant was filed Tuesday for his arrest on the following charges: second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor sexual battery and malfeasance in office.

Court records show Steele was booked shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday and later released on $18,000 bond.

The warrant accuses Steele of flirting with the young woman during a traffic stop, then leading her to an abandoned warehouse, trying to kiss her and making plans to go to her apartment for sex later that morning.

He also bragged about his sexual prowess and asked her various inappropriate questions during the encounter, including what kind of porn she likes and whether she had ever dated a girl, the warrant says. Steele did nothing to address the alleged reason he pulled her over, though, such as conducting field sobriety tests or issuing a ticket, according to the warrant.

He never activated his body camera or dashcam during the encounter, and used his police lights in a way that avoided automatically switching on the dashcam, the warrant says.

Steele said through his attorney that any contact between him and the woman was consensual.

"We believe this was premeditated," Ron Haley, an attorney for the victim, said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "Nothing about this encounter was consensual."

Haley said Steele used his badge and the power it represents to manipulate a vulnerable young woman.

"When you have the ability based on your job description to take away someone's life, liberty and property … the accountability needs to extend to those who employed you, trained you and gave you authority over the citizens of Baton Rouge," Haley said.

Steele was by some measures a rising star within the department, where he took an active role in improving relations between city police and the Black community. He was chosen by BRPD supervisors to receive an officer-of-the-year award in 2018.