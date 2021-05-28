A former high-ranking law enforcement veteran faces up to a decade in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty Thursday to defrauding the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and two businesses.
The FBI found that Kevin Stimage, 44, of falsely claimed 110 hours of work per week between the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office and two off-duty details from 2017 through 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
DOJ officials said TPSO lost $28,596 in wages from 2019 to 2020 as a result. "Off-Duty Detail A," as it's called by DOJ in court documents, lost $158,275 in wages, and "Off-Duty Detail B" lost $54,215 over three years.
Stimage is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 21.