Another Louisiana State Police trooper has resigned and two more will stop receiving their taxpayer funded salaries after getting arrested earlier this year, accused of mistreating Black suspects.

The case has already raised serious questions about the culture at Monroe-based Troop F, which is the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging troopers used excessive force in several encounters with Black people — one that left a man dead from his injuries. The allegations also include attempts to cover up the beatings.

State Police officials said Thursday that Randall Dickerson, one of the arrested troopers, had resigned from the agency effective March 28. He was the second trooper to resign in recent weeks: Jacob Brown issued his resignation last month while facing criminal charges in at least three separate excessive force incidents.

The Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees civil service rules for troopers, also voted unanimously Thursday morning to place troopers Dakota DeMoss and George Harper on unpaid leave. But the commission allowed those troopers to first use up their compensatory time, which typically refers to overtime hours that officers accrue as future paid time off.

Commission members said their decision was "consistent with prior practices" and officials said the process is unfolding as usual for troopers placed on leave pending the results of a criminal investigation. After 400 hours of paid administrative leave, State Police can submit a request for unpaid leave moving forward, which is what happened here.

For DeMoss and Harper, the 400 hours will expire April 12, at which point they will start using up their compensatory time. State Police officials declined to provide details about how much time the two have accrued.

Meanwhile, a Baton Rouge judge recently issued a ruling allowing the internal investigations against those troopers and another, Randall Dickerson, to proceed after their attorneys argued the investigations were untimely and invalid.

All three troopers are assigned to Troop F, which patrols the Monroe area and several surrounding parishes. They were arrested in February after investigators found evidence of excessive force in two separate encounters following traffic stops.

