At least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested and booked into Parish Prison on Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gregory Beall, 29, 455 Wylie Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, license plate switched, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, resisting an officer and proof of insurance required.
- Agustin Hernandez-Morales, 40, 3601 Jacob Drive, Chalmette, first-offense DWI, red light violation, driver's license required and expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Samuel Hewitt, 60, 1513 Southland Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Robert Lewis, 41, 1140 North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked and driver's license expired.