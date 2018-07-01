A Prairieville man arrested Sunday is accused of shooting another man multiple times in the parking lot of Quaker Steak and Lube on South Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales police said.
Lt. Steven Nethken with the Gonzales Police Department said officers found the victim around 11 a.m. Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds at the Springhill Suites hotel across the street from the automotive-themed restaurant. The man was hospitalized in stable but critical condition, Nethken said in a press release.
James Batiste, 34, shot the victim and two nearby vehicles, Nethken said. An officer found Batiste and an unnamed female trying to leave the scene westbound on Interstate 10 and detained them.
Batiste, of 40499 W. Hernandez Ave., Prairieville, was arrested on attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. Nethken said Batiste is not cooperating with investigators and officers do not know the motive for the shooting.