One teenager is in custody after two people were stabbed during a fight Wednesday evening involving six juveniles at a Walmart, Zachary Police said.
Police Chief David McDavid said the teenager was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated battery. Three other juveniles are also suspects but have not yet been charged.
The stabbing left three of the teens in the hospital, including the aggressor, police said. One of the victims underwent surgery Wednesday night and is still in serious condition. The second victim suffered minor stab wounds and the aggressor had cuts on his hands.
Police said the teenager who was charged was involved in previous incidents with the victim.
The Walmart closed Wednesday night following the stabbing but reopened on Thursday morning.