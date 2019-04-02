A man who was shot in 2015 died in February from complications resulting from his gunshot injuries, more than four years after the shooting, Baton Rouge police announced Tuesday.
Johnathan Rogers, 26, was shot multiple times by an unidentified gunman on Dec. 12, 2015, police said. The shooting occurred at 10210 Avenue L around 5:50 p.m.
Rogers later died on Feb. 21, 2019, from medical complications that were directly related to the shooting, police wrote in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Rogers received a tracheotomy, which is a surgical procedure that involves creating an opening in the windpipe and inserting a tube to help with breathing. His death resulted from problems associated with that procedure.
McKneely said police didn't report his death sooner because they were waiting on autopsy results to confirm that Rogers died as a result of the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.