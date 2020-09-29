Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested on multiple drug counts, according to booking records from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The rapper, Kentrell Gaulden, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Tuesday. The circumstances and details that led to his arrest were not immediately available.
Gaulden rose to national acclaim as a teenager growing up in Baton Rouge. His success has been marred with violence and drama.
He served 90 days in jail the summer of 2019 after state District Judge Bonnie Jackson handed down a temporary probation hold in a 2016 nonfatal shooting case. Prosecutors had moved to revoke his probation entirely, which would have sent him to prison for 10 years, following his involvement in a shootout in Miami Mother's Day 2019 that left a bystander dead.
The judge had given Gaulden a suspended 10-year prison term in August 2017 and put him on probation for three years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in the 2016 shooting. But Jackson decided last December that the rapper had served enough time under court supervision and released him.
This is a developing story.