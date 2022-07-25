An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was struck while in his vehicle on Interstate 12 on Friday night by a driver who authorities say may have been intoxicated.
In the probable cause form released by EBRSO, officials say Adrian Jones, 45, of Lake Charles, was arrested after driving his Chrysler Sebring across the solid yellow line just west of the Sherwood Forest exit and hitting the deputy's vehicle.
According to the report, the deputy was in his vehicle and the blue lights of the vehicle were on and clearly visible when Jones struck it.
When the deputy went to check on Jones after the collision, authorities say, Jones exited his vehicle and attempted to punch the deputy.
EBRSO deputy Andrew Palermo said in the probable cause form that he arrived at the scene minutes later to find the initial deputy lying on the interstate divider suffering from a head injury and going "in and out of consciousness."
Palermo then checked on Jones, detecting the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on his breath and discovering several pint-sized vodka bottles on the floor by the passenger seat of Jones' vehicle, the report says.
Palermo said he also observed a small white bag with a white powder residue and a used syringe in plain view.
Both Jones and the injured deputy were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Jones was arrested for DWI, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, simple assault, open alcoholic container, drug paraphernalia and an expired driver's license.