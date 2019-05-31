Two young children and one adult were shot Thursday night while standing outside a house on South 17th Street in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police released new details about the shooting Friday morning after reports Thursday indicated just one child was shot and left the scene before emergency responders arrived.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the shooting occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of South 17th Street. The three victims — ages 19, 6 and 3 — all received non-life threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital.
Can't see the map below? Click here.
McKneely said the motive is unknown. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
This post will be updated.