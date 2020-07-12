A 25-year-old man was killed and at least a half-dozen others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in north Baton Rouge, authorities said, the latest in a streak of violent weekends in the capital city.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. outside an Exxon gas station in the 4700 block of Plank Road, according to Baton Rouge police.

Officials identified the man who was killed as Dunte Anderson, of Baton Rouge and said his body was found in a nearby field with multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding officers at the scene found at least seven people suffering gunshot non-life-threatening injuries, Baton Rouge police spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said.

Emergency Medical Services confirmed transporting only one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened during a gathering near the scene, Coppola said, but it wasn’t immediately known what prompted the incident.

Video taken by a social media user driving near the area didn’t capture the shooting, but more than three dozen shots can be heard as she drives away from the area.

Police made no immediate arrests.

City and parish officials have grown alarmed by a troubling rise in violence the past several weeks.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul recently called for residents to end the cycle of violence, amid a rising number of recent homicides and gun violence.

"The Baton Rouge Police Department cannot do this alone. That is an unrealistic expectation," Paul said at a Thursday news event with anti-violence advocates. "Crime is a socioeconomic issue and it is bigger than law enforcement."

The Fourth of July holiday weekend alone saw at least six people injured by gunfire and two killed in East Baton Rouge Parish in separate bouts of gun violence.

They’re among the recent wave of shootings that have put the parish on pace to exceed its highest number of homicides in recorded history.

Paul said the added stress and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are likely driving that trend in Baton Rouge and across the nation.

