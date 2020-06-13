Protesters and law enforcement joined together in a peaceful rally for racial justice in Gonzales Saturday evening.
The protest was the latest in the Baton Rouge area following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes.
While large protests have been organized in Baton Rouge, local municipalities of all sizes have also shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Demonstrations in St. Francisville, Denham Springs and Walker have also taken place in recent days.
Around 150 people gathered outside of city hall bearing signs, water bottles and masks to march the half mile to the Ascension Parish Courthouse, flanked by Gonzales police. As they walked, demonstrators chanted "Justice for all," and "Love is the key," though some protesters intermittently called out slogans more directly addressing police brutality, such as "Stop killing us!" and "Enough is enough!"
"We are out here today marching in the name of justice so that everyone receives the same amount of justice no matter your background, your skin, nothing," said organizer Farrah Mckenzie. "We're here to come together as one. We're all asking for the same thing."
At the courthouse, Mayor Barney Arceneaux addressed the crowd alongside Sheriff Bobby Webre, both white men. Gonzales Chief of Police Sherman Jackson spoke about being black while serving in law enforcement during this time of national reckoning on race.
"I stand here as a black man, a police officer," Jackson said. "Being both has to stand for something. A man swore to protect and serve, tarnished the badge and placed all of the good work that men and women who believe in service in jeopardy. I march with you all today because I am my brother's keeper."
Other officials and religious leaders spoke throughout the evening, and one person led the crowd in a chorus of "Lean on Me." However, although this was billed as a "justice for all" demonstration in coordination with local law enforcement, some demonstrators seemed concerned the message of "Black Lives Matter" would get lost amid calls for unity.
After each speaker, and sometimes during certain speeches, several demonstrators shouted the names of black people who died at the hands of police. Some protesters in the crowd loudly demanded representation and concrete accountability of all public officials who spoke, particularly law enforcement.
At least one woman interrupted several officials by shouting, "What do we want? Policy change!"
She asked why local law enforcement hadn't advertised the rally on their Facebook page and wondered why more of the community didn't show up.
Some protesters in the crowd echoed these sentiments.
"It's like a kid that scraped their knee. There's two kids. Which are you going to give a band-aid to?" said protester Arielle Francis, who attended the rally with her mother. "The kid that scraped their knee or the kid that's absolutely fine? All lives matter morally, but black lives matter right now."
Other people in the crowd passed out voter registration forms and NAACP sign-up sheets. The protest began and ended with a prayer.
Just before the end, everyone spent eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence — the amount of time the police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.