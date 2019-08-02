A male pedestrian has been struck and killed in Plaquemine, Iberville Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stephen Engolio said.
The sheriff’s office responded to the incident on LA-1 about a half mile south from LA-75 sometime after 9 p.m. Friday.
The victim was struck by three vehicles and died on scene, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
One of the vehicles was an RV, according to Engolio. State Police are investigating the fatality.
