Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between April 11 and April 24, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Gastone Blount, 36, 2135 Timberwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit & run, aggravated battery, vehicular negligent injuring, criminal damage to property, general speed law, insurance required and aggravated obstruction of highway.
- Brent Causey, 50, 23535 Sunnyside Lane, Zachary, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and no proof of insurance.
- Casey Courtney, 36, 1024 E. Tom Stokes Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and disobeying a red light.
- Curtis Hurley, 44, 20293 Sidney Lane, Denham Springs, fourth-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and ignition interlock device offenses.
- Ezra Shannon, 27, 3904 Monticello Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of highway and driver’s license not on person.