Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joseph Alcy, 61, 104 Westwood Drive., Lafayette, first-offense DWI, improper turns, careless driving and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Cammay Stevenson, 39, 3621 Canyonland Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Edward Cox, 58, 13638 Crotwell Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI.
- Edgar Escalante, 33, 44611 Sibley Road, Hammond, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and reckless operation.
- April Lewis, 50, 6914 Stoneshire Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Ashlynn Trail, 26, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, disobeying control devices and reckless operation.