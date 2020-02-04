Baton Rouge police have arrested a man they say vandalized the sign for the city's oldest African American cemetery.

Brandon Hayes, 31, was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 14 counts of criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti and one count of criminal damage of historic building and landmarks with graffiti.

Sweet Olive Cemetery, which covers about 5 acres and runs along South 22nd Street between North Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue, was founded in 1850, according to the sign on the site. Some believe the cemetery is actually decades older.

Historians agree it's the first cemetery in Baton Rouge that was incorporated for use by black residents, and remains the final resting place of many prominent black residents and leaders, including veterans of World War II and the Korean War.

The cemetery has fallen into disrepair off and on in recent years, though community groups have repeatedly stepped up to clean up and maintain the site.