A man who tried to shoot a woman and her relatives was arrested Wednesday on counts of attempted second-degree murder, Baton Rouge police say.

According to BRPD, 28-year-old Andre Williams Jr., of Baton Rouge, discharged a firearm outside an apartment complex on North Harco Drive on July 22. 

Investigators say they found bullet holes and a shell casing at the apartment, but none of the shots struck the victims. 

In addition to facing allegations of attempted second-degree murder, Williams was also booked on counts of domestic abuse, criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. 

 

