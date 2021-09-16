A man who tried to shoot a woman and her relatives was arrested Wednesday on counts of attempted second-degree murder, Baton Rouge police say.
According to BRPD, 28-year-old Andre Williams Jr., of Baton Rouge, discharged a firearm outside an apartment complex on North Harco Drive on July 22.
Investigators say they found bullet holes and a shell casing at the apartment, but none of the shots struck the victims.
In addition to facing allegations of attempted second-degree murder, Williams was also booked on counts of domestic abuse, criminal damage to property and false imprisonment.