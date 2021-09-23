2 male victims shot on Dayton Street near Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
Two male victims were shot off of Plank Road Thursday evening, according to Baton Rouge police.
The shooting took place sometime around 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of Dayton Street, BRPD said.
As of 6 p.m., a department spokesman said one victim has life-threatening injuries, and the second has non-fatal injuries.
Officers blocked off a stretch of Dayton Street with patrol cars and crime scene tape as they surveyed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.
Casings were strewn up and down the block.
About a dozen police vehicles responded to the scene, and well over a dozen officers.
A young woman who lives on Dayton Street — and whose house lies within the area police cordoned off with crime scene tape — said she didn't see what happened, but she heard it.
The woman, who asked to withhold her name, said she was in her driveway with her son when the shots were fired. She said they sounded like explosions, and that she immediately grabbed her son and ran inside their house.
The woman's grandmother, who also asked to withhold her name, said she heard about the shooting while on Jackson Street. She said she hopped in her pickup and rushed to the family home on Dayton to check on her granddaughter and great-grandson. Her daughter, who also lives there, was at work at the time.
Tara Mitchell, who volunteers for an East Baton Rouge anti-violence outreach group called Streets Team Unit, said she was preparing to tutor an accounting student at her home a few streets over when she heard "at least 13" shots fired. Then, she said she heard eight more.
"My first reaction," she said, "was, 'With that many shots, somebody's injured.'"
Mitchell said she called her Streets Team lead, headed to Dayton Street and was told to stand by until police showed up and made sure the scene was safe.
K-9 with Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office dies after being left in officer's car
A K-9 with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office died of heat exhaustion after an officer left him in a patrol car unattended.
Ivar, the service dog, died on Aug. 20, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The dog was 5 years old.
Ard said the officer responsible for Ivar was disciplined, but did not offer specifics. It is the sheriff's policy to keep disciplinary actions private and not release the names of disciplined officers unless they are charged with a crime.
A heat advisory was issued for the Baton Rouge area the day of Ivar's death.
Farmer accused of firing shots after denying water, food to workers
A Rosedale farmer accused of firing gunshots and shouting obscenities at workers after they asked for food and water was ordered by federal regulators to stop retaliating against employees and stop obstructing their investigation into labor violations.
The U.S. Department of Labor filed a restraining order and injunction Thursday against Rivet and Sons LLC sugarcane and soybean farm and its owner Glynn Rivet, who allegedly denied workers food and water and shot guns near them when they asked for better conditions.
Rivet and Sons LLC is a 6,000-acre farming business with nine fields in Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes. It hires H-2A employees, foreign agricultural workers on special visas who plant by hand, manage water systems and remove weeds.
Three of the workers threatened by Rivet left the farm “in fear for their safety,” the DOL said in a press release Thursday.
The department called Rivet’s behavior “egregious and threatening” and asked Louisiana court to forbid Rivet from carrying a firearm within 5,000 feet of any current, former or prospective agricultural worker. The order would stop him from communicating to workers within 1,500 feet and entering the property where they live.
DOL also filed a preliminary injunction in Louisiana court to stop the farm and its associates from retaliating against current and former employees and their families. It asserted that food and water are benefits workers are entitled to.
Federal regulators asked that the farm install new locks and deadbolts or re-key locks on the doors of workers’ homes. The farm must pay the three discharged workers back pay and expenses from when those workers were unemployed due to Rivet’s retaliation, the DOL went on to say.
Additionally, the DOL is demanding that Rivet and Sons provide water, toilets and sinks to workers and inform them of their rights as H-2A employees.
“The U.S. Department of Labor enforces laws that protect workers from abusive and unsafe workplaces,” DOL Southwest Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Betty Campbell said. “Agricultural workers perform essential jobs to help feed U.S. consumers and support the nation’s economy. They deserve better.”
Rivet did not return calls for comment.