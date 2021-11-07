BR.tigerlandshooting.110821

Baton Rouge Police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday. EMS officials say two people were hospitalized but expected to survive. 

 Caroline Savoie, The Advocate

Two teenagers were shot at at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex on Alvin Dark Avenue in Tigerland around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. 

Both victims were brought to the hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz.

At the crime scene, there was a trail of blood on the sidewalk, and officers appeared to be investigating a jacket that lay on the ground. They also appeared to be seeking body camera footage from the nearby Tiger Den Food Mart. 

