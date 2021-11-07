Two teenagers were shot at at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex on Alvin Dark Avenue in Tigerland around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said.
Both victims were brought to the hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz.
At the crime scene, there was a trail of blood on the sidewalk, and officers appeared to be investigating a jacket that lay on the ground. They also appeared to be seeking body camera footage from the nearby Tiger Den Food Mart.