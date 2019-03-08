Authorities booked at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Charles Alsander, 55, 2210 Elmgrove Place South, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, illegal use of a weapon, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Theman Dotch, 33, 3838 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, disobeying a red light, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Richard Edgin, 38, 22 Nottaway Trail, Natchez, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license required or expired, text messaging prohibited.
- Patrick Todor, 57, 31736 River Pines Drive Springfield, first-offense DWI, failure to adhere to stop or yield sign.
- Michael Vanpelt, 22, 641 Village Lane South, Mandeville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding.
- Amy Wicker, 42, 146 Oneal Lane, Pine Grove, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required, insurance required.