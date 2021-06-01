A Belle Rose man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an attempted murder in a farming region near Paincourtville and Belle Rose, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say a man was driving on a farm-to-market road eastbound off of Highway 70 when a bullet struck his pickup, shattering his windshield and back glass and cutting his face.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Tarik Michael Dupaty, 22, in connection with the shooting after investigations showed that he fired from an off-road vehicle without reason, APSO said.
Dupaty was booked into Assumption Parish Jail on counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.