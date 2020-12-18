A combination of broken cell doors and chronic understaffing created the circumstances under which a Louisiana prison inmate raped a female corrections officer at knifepoint last summer, the woman said in a recent interview.

Deshunta Miller alleges she was raped on the job at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel. Video surveillance shows an inmate approach her from behind and forcefully drag her into a nearby bathroom, according to police.

A grand jury found insufficient evidence of a crime, choosing to drop charges against the inmate and indict Miller instead. She has been charged with malfeasance in office for an alleged sexual relationship with another inmate.

Miller denies the accusation, saying she believes the charges were an effort to discredit her and cast doubt on her account of the rape. Her attorney said he believes the Department of Corrections is trying to cover up what actually happened.

Miller said she was stationed alone in a cell block that holds at least 64 male prisoners when the rape occurred the morning of July 17. She said this was the first time she worked alone in that area: Usually at least one other guard would be stationed alongside her.

DOC officials declined to comment on her specific claims, but records show the prison is severely understaffed, even compared to other DOC facilities.

The vacancy rate among Elayn Hunt correctional officers is more than 30 percent — higher than all other state prisons, including Angola. Almost a third of the 484 allotted positions are not filled, according to DOC records.

Miller also said her beeper, which officers use to call for help, would not work inside the building, only when she stepped outside.

When she arrived at her post that morning, she found dozens of inmates milling around outside their cells because the locks were broken or jammed, Miller said. She called her supervisors to report the malfunctioning doors, which had been a longstanding problem in that part of the prison. She was told to issue writeups as needed, according to her account.

Later that morning, she was standing in the office when one of the inmates entered the room and approached her behind holding a knife to her throat, according to her account and the video footage cited in police reports. She identified the man as Erick Dehart, and investigators later found a homemade knife in his cell.

He told her he would kill her if she screamed or pressed her beeper, Miller said, then dragged her into the bathroom, forced her clothes off and raped her. She said he never dropped the knife.

She paused sometimes when describing what happened. "It's kind of hard to remember stuff you want to forget," she said.

Miller doesn't know how Dehart left his cell, but said inmates in the cell blocks would often use soap or caps from toothpaste tubes to jam the doors, preventing them from locking into place. DOC officials have not released records that would shed light on the alleged door problems, claiming such reports are part of ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the case has created a rift between the detectives who conducted the rape investigation and the prosecutors tasked with delivering justice.

The St. Gabriel police chief said the video clearly shows Miller was raped, though it did not show an actual assault. But prosecutors with the 18th Judicial District said the evidence took a strange turn that caused them to reevaluate the entire case.

Prosecutors also said Miller's decision not to testify before the grand jury dealt a blow to the case against Dehart because she declined an opportunity to present her version of events.

Her attorney, Travis Turner, disputes that argument, saying there was plenty of evidence even without her testimony. She had already given a taped interview with detectives and completed written statements about what happened.

While DOC officials have declined to comment on this specific incident, they have spoken about chronic staffing issues across the state prison system, which parallel some of what Miller described.

Officials have repeatedly bemoaned low salaries and high turnover rates among corrections officers. With a consistently high number of vacancies, the department often uses overtime to fill positions, which is more expensive.

Miller said she was working overtime the morning of the rape. Many prison guards take overtime shifts to supplement their low wages: about $29,000 to start, even after a raise the Louisiana Legislature gave them in 2018.

DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the department is actively pursuing another increase. "Low pay continues to be one of the leading factors in the challenge of recruiting correctional officers," he said.

Staffing records show that the number of guards assigned to Elayn Hunt has declined significantly since April, closer to the beginning of the pandemic: from 380 officers on April 24 to 323 on Nov. 13. Miller said prison operations were less chaotic when she started working there in November 2019 because there were more guards.

"The coronavirus has presented unique staffing challenges for all sectors, including DOC," Pastorick said in a statement. He said the prison nonetheless adheres to staffing guidelines from the American Correctional Association by filling vacancies with overtime.

Miller, 21, said she decided to apply for a job with DOC last year because the pay and benefits were better than the fast food restaurants and retail stores where she had worked before. But she never returned after the rape, and then the department fired her following her malfeasance arrest.

The arrest came after deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they found evidence she was having consensual sex with another inmate.

The evidence includes recorded phone calls between that inmate and a woman believed to be Miller. Deputies matched details from the conversations to events in Miller's life. For example, the woman talked about getting a speeding ticket, and deputies found that Miller was issued a ticket, according to her arrest warrant. Deputies even referenced a conversation in which the woman mentioned being at the hospital July 17, the day Miller received a rape exam.

The two also discussed the woman taking the Plan B pill during one conversation, deputies said. Another corrections officer told detectives she had agreed to "keep a watch out" while Miller and the inmate were in the bathroom together on at least one occasion, according to the warrant.

Miller denied the allegations. Her attorney said the evidence is purely circumstantial.

Miller said in an interview Thursday that she chose to tell her story, rather than be silent.

"I want other women to know that you can speak up," she said. "Don't blame yourself. Hold your head up high."