A wreck involving 12 vehicles and multiple critical injuries — including one fatality — shut down the eastbound side of Interstate 10 Wednesday night in Ascension Parish, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee confirmed the crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the La. 73 exit.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Allison Hudson said there were 12 vehicles involved and 11 people injured. Hudson asked drivers to use an alternate route to avoid the closure.
State Police in a Facebook post described the wreck as "a multi-vehicle fatality crash."
WBRZ-TV reported from the scene that two 18 wheelers appeared to have been involved in the crash.
This report will be updated.
I-10 East is closed at LA 73 (Prairieville) due to an accident at mile marker 177. Congestion is approximately 2 miles behind the accident. Motorist are advised to use alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 8, 2018