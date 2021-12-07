A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 41-year-old Baton Rouge resident four days prior, authorities say.
The suspect in Lance Robertson's murder was identified as Luke Simmons, 38, who lives a couple miles east of the victim.
On Friday, police responded around 5 p.m. to calls of a shooting on Spanish Town Road.
Once they arrived, they found Robertson laying at the end of the driveway of his family home between North 18th and North 19th streets.
Police say he had been shot multiple times.
Simmons faces a count of second-degree murder and another of illegal use of a dangerous weapon.