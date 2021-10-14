Five juvenile inmates escaped from the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night, Baton Rouge Police said.
The escape happened shortly after 9 p.m. By approximately 10:40 p.m., one inmate had been taken back into custody at 2860 Jay Street in Baton Rouge, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesperson, said.
The juveniles attacked two guards with a weapon to make their escape, McKneely, said. The injuries to the guards were non-life-threatening, McKneely said.
Four of the juvenile inmates escaped in a tan Toyota Tundra, license plate number X314899, McNeely said. The fifth juvenile escaped on foot.
Two of the inmates were wearing brown uniforms, two were wearing orange and one was wearing black, at the time of the escape, he said.
The Juvenile Detention Center is located at 8333 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
This is a developing story.